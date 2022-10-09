JUST IN
Rich Indians rush overseas to open family offices as risks rise at home

Many are heading to Dubai and Singapore to hedge their portfolio against currency and geographical risks and for tax planning for the next generation

Rich Indians | Real Estate  | cryptocurrencies

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Singapore
Ambani has opened a new family office in Singapore to make investments in real estate. He already has a family office in Mumbai

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani isn't alone in opening a family office in Singapore for investment overseas. A large number of wealthy Indians are opening their family offices in jurisdictions such as Dubai and Singapore to hedge their portfolios from currency and geographical risks and for tax planning for the next generation. Lower capital gains tax and ease of doing business overseas are cited as other reasons for the rush to foreign locales, say auditors and wealth managers.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 15:19 IST

