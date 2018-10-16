RIL eyes large stake in Hathway Cable, Den Networks to boost broadband play

is in advance stages of acquiring significant stakes in cable TV and service providers and and Datacom, according to sources.

"RIL, through its subsidiaries, is in advance stages of discussion with and Datacom and The deals may be announced on Wednesday," a source aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, and informed bourses that their respective boards would meet on October 17 to discuss fundraising through the issuance of equity shares.

"...the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2018, inter alia, to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares", Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, Den Networks informed bourses that "the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 17, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds inter alia by issuance of equity shares".



Email queries sent to and Hathway Cable seeking their response remained unanswered, while Den Networks did not comment.

plans to venture into optical fibre based high-speed services under The acquisition will help Jio in the expeditious launch of its service.

Hathway has high-speed cable broadband services across 16 cities, including four metros and three mini metros, with around 35,000 kilometres of fibre cable network. The company has around 800,000 broadband customers.



Den Cable has already started its first phase of expansion in 15 cities and has plans to roll out its services in over 500 cities in the coming two-three years.