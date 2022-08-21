RIL may be lone bidder for JBF Petrochem, which defaulted on Rs 5K-cr loan

is likely to be the lone bidder for JBF Petrochemicals, a Mangalore-based company, which is up for sale for defaulting on worth Rs 5,000 crore. The lenders have extended the last date for submission of bids from Saturday for the second time as several players including public sector are redrawing their acquisition plans, say sources.

“There were several which had submitted their expression of interests (EoIs) for the company but after due diligence decided to exit the race,” said a source close to the development. “The new deadline for submitting financial offers is August-end,” the source said. Indian Oil Corporation in association with ONGC are also likely to make a bid.

IDBI Bank along with the other consortium lenders including Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India had lent $464 million to JBF Petrochem for the Mangaluru project. The project involved construction, development and setting up of a plant for manufacture of 1.25 million ton per annum of purified terephthalic Acid (PTA) which was to be amongst the largest of its kind in India.

In 2018, RIL had made an offer to the lenders to take over the uni and had made a detailed presentation to the lenders on its turnaround plan. As per banking sources, KKR Jupiter Investors Pte. Ltd (KKR) had also expressed its interest to resolve the stress with a proposal for settling 100 percent of the principal outstanding of the banks.

As per JLF’s (joint lenders forum) minutes of the meetings, the lenders were aggregable in principle to implement KKR’s resolution plan involving change in management with an OTS (one-time settlement) offer of minimum 100 per cent principal, provided the same was paid by March 2018. However, on the same day, the financial creditors recalled its entire debt to the tune of US$ 260 million.

Also on March 23rd 2018, a notice of invocation of pledge was issued by the security trustee IDBI trusteeship services asking for the payment of dues to the tune of US$ 14.76 million, owing to the failure of the company to meet its repayment obligation. These payments were to be made within three days from the date of notice, failing which the pledge created over shares held by JBF Global in the JBF Petrochem were invoked.

While lenders and JBF were in talks, two new investors, Edelweiss and Indian Oil Corporation also evinced interest to take over the project. However, the financial creditors issued another notice dated March 31rd 2018, referring to the recall notice and setting out details of default.

In May 2018, JBF entered into a binding term sheet with KKR for the purpose of resolution and restructuring of the account and the resolution plan was proposed to be implemented together with restructuring the debt owed to the various lenders, including financial creditors. But the lenders rejected the plans and sent the company for debt resolution under the IBC.

After the company was sent for debt resolution under the IBC, 2016 in January, seven had submitted their EoIs in July including RIL. Of these, Jindal Power has already exited the race. Reliance, meanwhile has acquired the secured assets of JBF Industries, a BSE listed entity, from CFM Asset Reconstruction Private.

RIL did not comment on its plans.