RIL names V Srikanth as new CFO; Alok Agarwal as Senior Advisor to Chairman

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday named Venkatachari Srikanth as its new chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding Alok Agarwal, who turned 65 and had served the business for 30 years, according to a stock exchange notification by RIL.
Agarwal, who joined Reliance in 1993 and was named CFO in 2005, would transition into the position of senior advisor to the chairman and managing director of the firm, supporting him on a variety of strategic issues.
Both the new roles will come into effect from June 1, 2023, the company said in the notification.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 23:23 IST
