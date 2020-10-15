RIL's retail arm receives Rs 5,550 crore from private equity firm KKR

-
ALSO READ
RIL gains 1% as KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms
Vista Equity Partners to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms
Reliance looks at Nasdaq listing for Jio Platforms; IPO likely by 2021
Second deal in a day for Jio Platforms: L Catterton to invest Rs 1894.5 cr
In Jio's 5th big deal in a month, KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr
-
Private equity firm KKR has provided Rs 5,550-crore subscription amount for a 1.28 per cent stake in the retail arm of Reliance Industries (RIL). “Reliance Retail has received the subscription amount from Alyssum Asia Holdings II (KKR) and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to KKR,” RIL said. Last month, RIL had announced the deal with KKR which had valued its retail unit at Rs 4.2 trillion.
So far, Reliance Retail has raised Rs 37,710 crore from multiple investors, offloading 8.48 per cent stake. Speculation is rife that tech investors may come on board now, though a RIL spokesperson said: “As policy we don’t comment on speculation and rumours. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations under Sebi and our agreements with the stock exchanges.”
In May, KKR had also said it would invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms, the digital services platform of RIL. So far, the investors in Reliance Retail are those that have invested in Jio Platforms earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU