RIL stock at lifetime high; market cap surges past Rs 7 trillion

shares closed at lifetime high on Friday and its market value surged past Rs 7 trillion for the second time in a week.

Ltd's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,15,1.06 bn ($104 billion) at close of trade on BSE.

On July 13, RIL's m-cap had briefly surged past the Rs 7 trillion mark, making it the second company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to achieve this milestone.

stock rose by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,128.55 on BSE today. During the day, it had surged 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,138.25.

had closed with $100-billion m-cap on July 13 for the first time in 10 years.

The of had crossed the Rs 6 trillion mark in November last year.

TCS is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 7,64,1.64 billion, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,788.99 billion), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 3,58,5.06 billion) and ITC (Rs 3,341.29 billion) in the top five order.

