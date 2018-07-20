JUST IN
RIL, Bandhan Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks hit new high

RIL stock at lifetime high; market cap surges past Rs 7 trillion

RIL stock rose by 2.23% to close at Rs 1,128.55 on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries

RIL shares closed at lifetime high on Friday and its market value surged past Rs 7 trillion for the second time in a week.

Reliance Industries Ltd's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,15,1.06 bn ($104 billion) at close of trade on BSE.

On July 13, RIL's m-cap had briefly surged past the Rs 7 trillion mark, making it the second company after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to achieve this milestone.

RIL stock rose by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,128.55 on BSE today. During the day, it had surged 3.11 per cent to Rs 1,138.25.

Reliance Industries had closed with $100-billion m-cap on July 13 for the first time in 10 years.

The market valuation of RIL had crossed the Rs 6 trillion mark in November last year.

TCS is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 7,64,1.64 billion, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,788.99 billion), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 3,58,5.06 billion) and ITC (Rs 3,341.29 billion) in the top five order.

First Published: Fri, July 20 2018. 19:21 IST

