Rupee falls to a new all-time low of 69.13 against US dollar as yuan slides

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 69.13 per dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in the yuan with traders monitoring the domestic stock market for further direction.

Traders are also cautious of the central bank stepping in to prevent a sharp fall in the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.11/12 per dollar as of 0350 GMT, compared with the previous close of 69.0650/0750. The rupee's last life low of 69.0950 was touched on June 28.

All Asian currencies weakened against the dollar on Friday morning, tracking the yuan which fell to a one-year low in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.1 per cent.