Rupee falls to a new all-time low of 69.13 against US dollar as yuan slides

-
ALSO READ
Why efforts to strengthen rupee may squeeze Indian banks' earnings
Rupee slips by 2 paise to 68.47 against dollar as greenback demand surges
Rupee's weakness may persist
Rupee scales new 2-week high of 64.87, soars 14 paise vs dollar
Rupee climbs 25 paise to hit 3-week high of 68.32 against US dollar
-
The Indian rupee hit a record low of 69.13 per dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking weakness in the yuan with traders monitoring the domestic stock market for further direction.
Traders are also cautious of the central bank stepping in to prevent a sharp fall in the currency.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.11/12 per dollar as of 0350 GMT, compared with the previous close of 69.0650/0750. The rupee's last life low of 69.0950 was touched on June 28.
All Asian currencies weakened against the dollar on Friday morning, tracking the yuan which fell to a one-year low in the previous session.
The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.1 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU