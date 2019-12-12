Rishi Vasudev, Flipkart fashion's group head, exits from company

Flipkart’s Group Head (Fashion), Rishi Vasudev, has resigned from the firm on Thursday. Vasudev was one of the key members of the company’s core team.

He was responsible for the expansion of the fashion vertical, both at and Myntra.

“He has played a key role in building and nurturing the fashion category at over the past five years, and more recently, has led the fashion business across both and Myntra, driving synergies across the group,” the company said. Vasudev would be with the company till March 2020.

Sources said the company is yet to decide on the succession plan to fill in the gap which would be left void by Vasudev’s exit. While Vasudev was the overall head of all things fashion at the group, Amar Nagaram heads Myntra Jabong.

“The company would be deciding on who would be heading the fashion vertical in the days to come. No name has been decided upon now. It can be an internal promotion or someone new, both possibilities exist,” said a source close to the firm.

Over the last 24 months, there have been a series of high profile exits at Flipkart. Last month, Smriti Singh, senior vice-president and chief HR officer at Flipkart, exited the

company after a year-long stint. She was one of the key figures in Flipkart’s senior team and was responsible for the smooth transition of the company after the $16-billion acquisition by Walmart.

Other Flipkart executives who have quit recently in the past include CFO Dipanjan Basu and Myntra’s ex-CEO Ananth Narayanan. “Such exits happen from time to time. One should not read too much into it. Vasudev has done really well of the company and has been there for long. After long stints people do think of pursuing other career moves. Flipkart now has a robust and strong top level management,” said a source close to the company.

Flipkart which is now eyeing next level of growth in the country’s burgeoning ecommerce space has been expanding its operations as well as adding new verticals at a rapid pace. Over the last one year, the company has been successfully streamlining its operations and also been bolstering its various teams.