RITES bags 'highest ever' Rs 4,027-cr order from Ministry of Railways

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Nadar resigns as MD of HCL Technologies, named Chairman Emeritus
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is
Adani Power, RITES: Trading tips by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
HDFC, RITES: Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
-
State-owned RITES Limited on Friday announced bagging a railway track order worth Rs 4,027 crore.
The company in a statement said it has secured its highest-ever work order for railway track works from the Ministry of Railways.
The turnkey order includes the three new line projects - Belgam-Dharwad via Kittur, Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur and Tumkur-Devangree via Chitradurga, with a total cost of Rs 4,027 crore, it said.
V G Suresh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), RITES Limited, said, "We have secured highest-ever order. This order is testament to our project delivering capabilities and expertise in undertaking mega infrastructure projects. It also demonstrates our efforts to consolidate our order book amid the challenging business environment."
RITES is currently executing doubling project at Gooty-Dharmavaram and 3rd line project at Annupur-Pendra Road of approximately 140 km, which are near completion.
RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU