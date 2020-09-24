RITES bags Rs 206 crore contract for road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh

-
The order covers the construction of four roads over bridges in replacement of level crossings on the Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section.
A memorandum of understanding will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway in due course, it said in a brief statement.
RITES is a mini-Ratna category one schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.
The company has experience spanning 46 years with projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions.
