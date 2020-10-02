Royal Enfield's total sales increase 1% to 60,041 units in September

Motorcycle maker on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said.

Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)