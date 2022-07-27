JUST IN

Blue Dart Express profit rises over three-fold to Rs 119 cr in April-June
Cost for data breaches averaged Rs 17.6 cr in 2022, highest ever: IBM study
HAL signs contract worth over $100 mn with Honeywell for HTT-40 engines
'Absolutely no impact on flight ops': SpiceJet after DGCA cuts 50% flights
Cabinet approves Rs 1.64-trn package for revival of BSNL: Vaishnaw
Spotify's quarterly revenue, user growth beats expectations in Q2
Interest in pricey 700MHz band means enhanced 5G indoor coverage
Zomato allots shares worth Rs 200 crore to staff at Re 1 face value
5 PSUs to set up manufacturing units to increase coal gasification capacity
Institutional investors pushing back more on top executive pay hikes
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bajaj Finance shares climb over 2% after June quarter earnings: Report

Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Rs 1.64-trn revival package for BSNL comes too late in the day: Analysts

The government should have merged BSNL and MTNL, and then looked at such a move, says an analyst

Topics
BSNL | Telecom | telecom services

Puneet Wadhwa 
BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

The government’s Rs 1.64-trillion revival package for beleaguered BSNL has come in too late, said analysts who expect stiff competition for the state-owned telco from the private players who are already queuing up and spending heavily on securing the 5G spectrum.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 18:30 IST

`
.