S&P places issuer ratings on Tata Group firms on CreditWatch positive

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, higher costs take a toll
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
Tata Motors narrows Q4 loss on strong operational show by JLR, India biz
Tata Motors posts higher-than-expected loss in Q1 at Rs 4,451 cr
-
Standard and Poor's (S&P) on Friday placed long-term issuer ratings on Tata Steel ('BB'), Tata Motors ('B'), TML Holdings Pte. Ltd. ('B'), and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC ('B') on CreditWatch with positive implications.
"Although the group companies still operate independently under professional directors and management, we observe a greater influence of Tata Sons on the strategy and financial policies of the group,” the rating agency said.
S&P could potentially reassess the relationship between these Tata Group entities and the holding company Tata Sons Pte. Ltd, the potential for extraordinary support from Tata Sons, and therefore the ratings on these group entities. “We regard the credit quality of Tata Sons to be strongly investment grade,” S&P said in a statement today.
Tata Sons and its subsidiaries, and associates have become more cohesive in recent years. Earlier, the rating agency considered Tata Sons as an unlisted investment holding company for the group. It did not factor in any direct support (from Tata Sons) in assessing the credit profiles of the individual group companies.
It will seek to resolve the CreditWatch in the next four to six weeks. It will focus on the strength of the relationship as well as the extent and form of potential financial support that the various entities could receive from Tata Sons, it added.
The review will also focus on whether the support could vary depending on each entity's strategic importance, branding, and financial contribution to the group.
There is a perceived influence on financial policy. Several Tata group entities have recently prioritised debt reduction to a greater extent, which is consistent with Tata Sons' objectives. Influence over financial policy is a key consideration in assessment of the evolving relationship within the group and potential group support.
Also, Tata Sons has increased ownership in entities. Between 2019 and 2021, Tata Sons significantly increased its ownership in several group companies.
There is more evidence of financial support. Historically, Tata Sons has supported group entities via equity participation in certain situations. The recent support to entities such as Tata Teleservices provides further evidence of financial support during times of liquidity stress.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU