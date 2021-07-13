SaaS platform Bookee raises pre-seed funding from Antler India, others

-
ALSO READ
SimpliContract raises $1.8mn in seed-funding round led by Kalaari Capital
Locad raises $4.9 mn in seed funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge
IPV backs salon-focused SaaS startup Glamplus with Rs 2-crore funding
Startup India Seed Fund scheme will back domestic biz ideas: Piyush Goyal
Home fitness startup Portl raises undisclosed amount from Kalaari Capital
-
Bookee, the SaaS platform for fitness entrepreneurs, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round led by Antler India, with participation from Pallav Nadhani (Founder, Charts.com and FusionCharts) and Abhishek Rungta (Founder & CEO, Indus Net Technologies).
Bookee combines a customer acquisition engine, a full-suite operation software, loyalty and retention products, and live-streaming plus on-demand capabilities to deliver a comprehensive fitness SaaS solution for the global market with an initial focus on the US.
In the post Coronavirus (Covid-19) era, fitness and yoga studios, gym chains as well as solo fitness instructors have had to rely on multiple tools to ensure business continuity by switching between CRM software, scheduling solutions, payment management systems and streaming services. This has not only increased administration time, cost and complexity, but also resulted in broken customer experience and lower revenues, said the startup in a release.
Founded in 2020 by Vistar Singh and Rajat Hans, Bookee is a complete business solution developed with the needs of fitness entrepreneurs at its core. It provides management features (including scheduling, POS, payroll, payments, analytics, retention and streaming), in addition to helping businesses grow their client base, delivering a superior user experience at all touchpoints. As a result, Bookee has driven an average 14% increase in revenue and 21% increase in total bookings across their current clientele so far.
“Fitness entrepreneurs play a huge role in making our world a healthier and happier place, but running a successful business is not easy. As the pandemic forced fitness businesses to deliver classes online, Bookee made it easier for them to adopt live-streaming and on-demand services. Now with offline studios and gyms gradually reopening, Bookee is helping them meet the new expectations of their customers by delivering classes offline, live, and on-demand, and providing a seamless experience across all these channels," said Singh.
“2020 shook up the global fitness industry like never before. On one hand, the demand side has grown strongly with a universal focus on health and fitness. On the other hand, the supply side has to rapidly adapt to this new world with better discovery, demand generation, cost and capacity planning, and hybrid offerings. Whether it’s a yoga studio, gym chain or a single fitness influencer, there is a burning need for a better SaaS platform. Bookee has developed a world-class solution tailored for fitness business owners that can help them future-proof their businesses, scale massively and help acquire a global clientele while operating anywhere in the world,” added Nitin Sharma, partner at Antler India.
Earlier this year, global early-stage VC firm Antler announced a full-fledged launch in India. Antler is one of the fastest growing VC platforms in the world and plans to deploy $100 million in 100+ Indian startups over the next three years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU