SaaS starup Trainn raises $700,000 in seed round led by Speciale Invest

Chennai-based B2B Trainn, announced $700,000 in seed round of led by Speciale Invest. Arka Venture Labs, angel investors including Founders of Chargebee, Shan Krishnasamy - CTO of Freshworks , Abhishek Goyal - Co-founder of Tracxn among others also participated in the round.

With the infusion of funds, the company plans to expand its team, fuel go-to-market programs, and accelerate product development. Trainn aims to help businesses drive meaningful ROI, increase adoption and customer retention through customer education, while also reducing support costs and expensive in-person training.

Co-founders Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan identified the need to optimize the process of onboarding and educating users, to enable better adoption of a software while working with various teams previously. This led them to team up and build Trainn, which does away with the tedious, time-consuming process of creating onboarding and knowledge documentation. Moreover, these documents get quickly outdated, and become ineffective with the ever evolving technology.

“It is exhilarating to see start-ups with novelty in their ideas, approach and products that will ultimately make life easier for a lot of The fresh minds challenge the status quo and Trainn looks poised for success as it is on a mission to help customers accelerate product adoption with product training videos and academies which was not heard earlier. We are eager to see the impact Trainn will create in their space.” said Arjun Rao, General Partner, Speciale Invest.

Trainn’s video creation platform is designed to make complex onboarding, user education processes and documentation approachable for everyone in a team. It aims to solve the video-creation and editing pain points for anyone with no video background and empowers easy sharing and distribution.

Vivekanandhan Natarajan and Sumana Abirami Ammaiyappan, founders of Trainn said, "With digital transformation happening at a faster pace, there is a constant need to educate users on how to use a software/product. Most lose their users just after a single use owing this churn to poor user journey. However, the current way to educate users is still old school with step by step guides using text and images. We found scope for lots of innovation in this space and created Trainn. We’re excited to be building the road ahead with tools like in-app widgets, academy creation, and powerful integrations to help businesses improve their users journeys.'

Talking about the investment, Dhanush Ram, Investment Associate, Special Invest said, "Trainn unlocks the potential of "video" at the most fundamental level in product adoption. We believe in 2022 and beyond, video is becoming the paramount for true digital adoption, which has a direct impact on product activation and adoption, which in return improves retention, lower churn, and more predictable revenue. We're thrilled to partner with Trainn's team on their journey to build the next revolutionary product adoption platform using video which will enable more to transition into a new way of product adoption and onboarding."

“Digital Transformation has taken a quantum leap. The SaaS & Enterprise space is poised to scale rapidly, product adoption has become their top priority to succeed and Trainn is well poised to fill this gap. With Trainn's video first Learning experience, these companies ensure successful product adoption amongst employees, downstream stakeholders, partners and customers. The platform offers uber fast time to value and ease of usage to its customers. We are excited about Trainn's unique approach to this massive opportunity and their ability to build out with a PLG (Product-led-growth) motion to scale and grow globally.” said Yashwanth Hemaraj, Founding Partner, Arka Venture Labs.