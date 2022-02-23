Sachin Tendulkar to teach cricket online on edtech platform Unacademy

Legendary cricketer will teach in an online course – co-developed with his brother Ajit Tendulkar – on edtech unicorn Unacademy’s platform. The world’s highest run getter will mentor students through a series of 31 interactive lessons across over seven hours of training.

The edtech company announced the launch of a new learning product called ' Icons’ on Wednesday to provide a structured curriculum taught by industry icons.

“Sport has the potential to impart several life skills like persistence, teamwork, confidence etc. truly hope the structured curriculum and the interactive content we have built for the platform basis my life learnings are helpful for everyone.” said

The platform plans to bring together stalwarts from different fields such as sports, arts, business, leadership and more; and conduct curated lessons on their subject of expertise. Icons will give students across the country an opportunity to learn from them with a single subscription. The lessons will be available in English, Hindi to begin with, and will later be available in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

Pre-booking for the programme will start on February 23 at a limited time price offer of Rs 299 with a one year validity. The first ten lessons will be launched on February 28 and subsequent 21 lessons will be released in following weeks.

The course offers a variety of features such as in-show graphics and animations that makes the lessons engaging and interactive. The course curriculum also offers quizzes between each chapter that will act as notable benchmarks to test the students’ knowledge during their course journey.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, said, “We are thankful to Sachin for working closely with us to develop the curriculum which caters to anybody looking for content for upskilling or learning. We are hopeful that learners across the country will benefit from the customised topics, which have been carefully designed and distributed.”