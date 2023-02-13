T-Hub, Suzuki Motor pact to help Indian start-ups access Japan's ecosystem

T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler on Monday announced its partnership with (SMC), a leading corporation in the automobile sector to accelerate the growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem.

A press release from said with the collaborative partnership, both the firms aim to provide mentoring and support Indian entrepreneurs to access Japan's ecosystem.

Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC), which is an open innovation platform, will provide growth opportunities to incubated start-ups. In addition, SIC provides an open platform for new connections and innovation between India and Japan among academia, industries, and start-ups.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said, "Through our partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are aiming to address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design.

The partnership will empower entrepreneurs to scale globally enduring homegrown technology start-ups with access to mentorship, and guidance from Suzuki Innovation Centre, he further said.

"Our partnership with T-Hub will synergize the startup ecosystem between India and Japan. Suzuki's latest initiative, 'Suzuki Innovation Center (SIC)' will play an instrumental role in promoting open-innovation with startups along with support of partners like T-Hub," Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer Global Automobile Marketing, SMC said.

