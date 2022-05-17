Saint-Gobain, Sembcorp sign green energy supply deal for Indian units

-
ALSO READ
UEFA opens disciplinary case against PSG chief Al-Khelaifi
What are long and short positions in the market?
Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power
What is green hydrogen? Can India make it affordable?
Adani Green shares jump 5% as company becomes 10th largest on BSE
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain has signed a long-term renewable power supply deal with Singapore-listed Sembcorp for its manufacturing facilities in southern Tamil Nadu state, the companies said on Tuesday.
"Sembcorp will supply 33 MW of locally sourced renewable power to Saint-Gobain's manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur, over the next 25 years," the companies said in a joint statement.
Under the deal, Sembcorp will supply wind and solar energy to Saint-Gobain through a special purpose vehicle, in which Sembcorp's Indian green energy unit will hold a 74% stake, with the remainder being held by Saint-Gobain, the companies said.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU