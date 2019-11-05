Samsung Galaxy S11 may have upgraded second-generation 108 MP sensor

Famed leakster Ice Universe has claimed that the S11 will not use the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that it launched earlier this year, but will instead utilise an upgraded second-gen sensor.

Opting for a second-gen version of Samsung's 108MP lens would also make sense, since the original version has on a Xiaomi handset first, so it won't be a totally new thing by the time the Galaxy S11 launches, Techradar reported on Monday.

Back in August, South Korean tech giant announced the world's first 108MP camera sensor.

This sensor has been developed through and Xiaomi's collaboration and it promises 4-in-1 pixel-binned 27MP photos with heaps of detail,

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S11 is expected to feature a 20:9 aspect ratio display, slightly up from 19:9 on the Galaxy S10.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and would run Android 10 out of the box.

A new rumour claims Samsung is working on a new facial recognition system that will likely debut with the Galaxy S11 next year.

