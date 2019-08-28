Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery, 48MP camera to launch in September

-
Samsung Galaxy M30s, set to make its India debut next month with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 48MP triple rear camera setup will be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, industry sources said on Wednesday.
Samsung will also introduce two more variants of Galaxy M smartphones ahead of the festive season, sources told IANS.
While Galaxy M10s will come with a larger Super-AMOLED screen, better camera and battery specifications, a new variant of Galaxy M30 is also in the works.
Touted as the only device in the smartphone industry with such a huge battery at a competitive price point, Galaxy M30s will be available on Amazon like other Galaxy M series devices.
Samsung has sold over 2 million Galaxy M smartphones in India and the new devices appear to be the South Korean giant's big bet at a time when nearly 40 per cent of smartphones are being bought online in the country.
Galaxy M30s will be powered by the new Exynos processor -- not seen on the four Galaxy M series smartphones launched so far.
Samsung has so far launched Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40.
