PLAYGO N23 review: Wireless earphones with decent battery, audio output
Samsung's Galaxy S10 gets slow-motion selfie videos, latest security patch

Apart from the slo-mo selfie video feature, the OTA update adds Auto Hotspot -- a quick way to share mobile connection with nearby devices

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung Galaxy S10-series

South Korean tech giant Samsung is pushing out a new software update to its Galaxy S10 series which brings new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos and more.

The ability to record slow-motion videos is quite similar to the 'slowfies' feature that was introduced by Apple.

Apart from the slo-mo selfie video feature, the OTA update adds Auto Hotspot -- a quick way to share mobile connection with nearby devices logged into the same Samsung account, SamMobile reported on Monday.

The update also adds a Media and Device buttons to the notification shade to control devices that are connected to the handset like TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Additionally, there is also a mention about an improved fingerprint recognition.

At present, only devices in Germany and Switzerland are getting the new treatment but hopefully it will roll out to other markets shortly.

To check if your device has got the update, go to Settings, then to the Software and click on check for updates, if the update shows up, click on download and install.

 
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 15:18 IST

