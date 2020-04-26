Samsung, Google offer free phone repairs to healthcare workers till June 30

In order to support the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, and will be offering free phone repairs to health care workers and first responders.

The two will be offering the repairs in partnership with phone repair company uBreakiFix, the Verge reported.

All those eligible for these free phone repairs will just need to visit a uBreakiFix location or mail in their Galaxy phone to get the free repair.

will also be offering a 30 per cent discount off any purchase at com to first responders and health care professionals. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 1975 cases reported in 24 hrs, highest single-day spike

"Samsung's program, called 'Free Repairs for The Frontline', will be providing free repair services for Samsung smartphones, including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals through June 30," the company said.

The free Pixel repair program is similar to Samsung's.

"An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Pixel smartphone will be able to present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix's US locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage," according to a uBreakiFix press release. This program will last through June 30.