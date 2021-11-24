Samsung R&D plans to recruit over 1,000 engineers from IITs, BITS

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
Samsung launches live online shopping platform 'Samsung Now' in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 review: Unfolds prospects that will be hard to match
Samsung's Lee visits US ahead of likely $17 bn chip plant decision: Reports
Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale: Know price, introductory offers, and more
-
Samsung India on Wednesday said it is set to hire more than 1,000 engineers from top institutions like IITs and BITS Pilani this year and create a robust R&D pool for both the domestic and global markets.
The new joinees will be working in some cutting edge technologies, which are in great demand and are futuristic like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, networks, and image processing.
Samsung India has three R&D centres in the country in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi.
"We, currently, have close to 9,000-10,000 engineers working at our three R&D centres," Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources (HR), Samsung India, told IANS.
"We are about to hire more than 1000+ engineers from top IITs and others," he added.
Of these 1000, 260 will be from IITs and the rest will be from top engineering colleges, including BITS Pilani, NIITS, and IIITs, while 250 will be from pre-placement offers, the company said.
This year IIT Jodhpur and Goa will also be added to the list.
"This is part of our continued growth and expansion plans in India. For us R&D has been on the front. We opened our first R&D centre in India in 1996 in Bengaluru, and factory in the same year," Wadhawan said.
"This shows our commitment to Indian market and India-related product and talent," he noted.
Samsung has one of the largest concentrations of R&D engineers in India outside of its South Korea headquarters.
"It helps us fuel the innovation from India for the domestic market as well as global territories," said Wadhawan.
In 2020, the South Korean giant had hired 1,200 engineers from top engineering colleges including IITs, NITs and IIIT.
--IANS
rvt/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU