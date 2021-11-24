Thermax bags order worth Rs 830 crore to set up FGD systems

-
Thermax on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 830 crore order to set up flue gas desulphurisation systems for a private power company.
FGD systems will be installed to cut down SOx emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for fossil fuel based power plants.
"Thermax Limited has concluded an order of Rs 830 crore from an Indian power private sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their three units of 660 MW capacity each in the state of Uttar Pradesh," a company statement said.
MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari said, "Our proven technological capabilities in the area of air pollution and gaseous abatement, especially FGD, where we are already executing a few large orders, led to this competitive win."
In addition to supporting the customer in meeting statutory compliance related to industrial pollution norms, the project reinforces the company's commitment to the environment, he added.
The scope of project includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The project is slated to be completed in 36 months.
Thermax Ltd, an energy and environment solutions provider, is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. It has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe and Southeast Asia.
