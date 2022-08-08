Sauvik Banerjjee, former Tata Digital CTO, joins UK's Rezolve

Sauvik Banerjjee, who recently resigned from Tata Digital as the founding CTO, has joined Rezolve, a UK-based commerce and engagement company, as its global Chief Executive Officer of products, technology, and .

Banerjjee brings to Rezolve more than 22 years of experience in senior roles in technology, digital product, and omni-channel commerce. Before being the CTO at Tata Digital, he was also the founding CTO of TataCLiQ, the e-commerce marketplace from Tata Sons.

Earlier in his career, Banerjjee worked at Venda, one of the enterprises built by Rezolve’s Chairman and CEO, Dan Wagner, which was sold to Oracle in 2014.

“We are excited to have Banerjjee join our executive leadership team as we make big steps towards furthering our vision for commerce,” said Wagner.

“Banerjjee brings to the Rezolve team significant experience in internet technology, digital strategy and e-commerce. He has a genuine passion for digital products and platforms, and owns a deep understanding of how it can drive the Company’s growth to the next level, which will speed up Rezolve’s global business development, and further benefit Rezolve’s customers and partners with a superior experience.”

“I am excited to join the team at Rezolve and be a part of the future growth of a that plays such an important role in providing innovative marketing tools to help merchants improve the engagement and drive commercial results,” Banerjjee said.

Rezolve, an enterprise SaaS platform for commerce and engagement, is positioned to become the engine of mobile engagement that enables the transformation of interactions between consumers and merchants on mobile devices.