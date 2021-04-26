SBI Cards net doubles to Rs 175 crore in Q4FY21 on lower provisions

and Payment Services reported a net profit of Rs 175 crore in the March quarter of FY21, up 110 per cent from Rs 84 crore in the same period last year, due to lower provisions and a significant jump in other income and income from fees and services.

Its interest income for the reporting quarter declined 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,072 crore while other income more than doubled to Rs 159 crore. Total revenue from operations of the company in the March quarter declined by 5 per cent to Rs 2,039 crore and total income declined by 2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,468 crore.

As far as asset quality is concerned, its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of March quarter stood at 4.99 per cent as against 2.01 per cent as on March 31, 2020 and net NPAs were at 1.15 per cent as against 0.67 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

Impairment and losses of the company declined 16 per cent YoY to Rs 705 crore in the March quarter of FY21 from Rs 838 crore in Q4FY20.

During the quarter, cards in force of the company increased by 12 per cent to 1.18 crore compared to 1.05 crore as of Q4 FY20. Similarly, spends increased by 11 per cent to Rs 35,943 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to Rs 32,429 crore in Q4FY20.

The company added 791,000 new accounts to its fold in Q4FY21, which is less than what it had added in the same period last year and in the previous quarter. Retail spends also fell sequentially in Q4FY21 to Rs 29,863 crore. Similarly, corporate spends also showed a decline. Receivables, on the other hand, grew by 4 per cent to Rs 25,114 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 24,141 crore in Q4FY20.

In FY21, the company’s market share increased to 19 per cent in “cards in force” and 19.5 per cent in spend.

The capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at 24.8 per cent at the end of Q4FY21,with tier 1 capital at 20.0 per cent. Shares of the company closed 2 per cent lower at Rs 919.10 on the BSE.