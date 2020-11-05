Schott Kaisha to invest Rs 105 cr to expand vial production capacity

-
ALSO READ
Street concerns ease as Sun Pharma's specialty segment delivers in Q2
API segment supports growth for large generic pharma players in Q1
Specialty products segment key to Sun Pharma's growth prospects
Paswan flags labelling, packaging norms violation by pharma company
Amazon India eliminates single-use plastic in packaging across centres
-
Pharma packaging firm Schott Kaisha on Thursday said it is investing Rs 105 crore in its existing facilities to increase vial production by 30 crore pieces.
The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undertaking COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Such complex medications are stored in Type 1 glass vials, which are produced at the company's facilities in Gujarat andDaman, Schott Kaisha said in a statement.
The company plans to complete the production ramp-up within a record time of 12 months, it added.
"Pharma companies all around the world are working relentlessly to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. As a front-runner in the pharma packaging segment, we are committed to support the vaccine developers with the best packaging solutions," Schott Kaisha DirectorRishad Dadachanji said.
The company is closely working with all its clients to supply them with vials and syringes for their vaccine trials and is continuously assessing their requirements to stay ahead of the curve, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU