Schott Kaisha to invest Rs 105 cr to expand vial production capacity

Pharma packaging firm Schott Kaisha on Thursday said it is investing Rs 105 crore in its existing facilities to increase vial production by 30 crore pieces.

The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undertaking COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Such complex medications are stored in Type 1 glass vials, which are produced at the company's facilities in Gujarat andDaman, Schott Kaisha said in a statement.

The company plans to complete the production ramp-up within a record time of 12 months, it added.

"Pharma all around the world are working relentlessly to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. As a front-runner in the pharma packaging segment, we are committed to support the vaccine developers with the best packaging solutions," Schott Kaisha DirectorRishad Dadachanji said.

The company is closely working with all its clients to supply them with vials and syringes for their vaccine trials and is continuously assessing their requirements to stay ahead of the curve, he added.

