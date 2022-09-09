SEBI bans Wishworth Financial Services from securities market for 4 years

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep241: UPI charges, FIFA bans AIFF, jewellery stocks, ISRO's SSLV
Russia bans tech honchos, including Zuckerberg, from entering country
Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after India bans export
MoD bans imports from 18 top defence platforms, items to be made in India
What's at stake as FIFA bans All India Football Federation?
-
Sebi on Friday barred Wishworth Financial Services and their proprietors Pankaj Khanchandani and Dheeraj Kapoor from the securities markets for four years and directed them to refund the money collected through unauthorised investment advisory services.
A complaint filed on October 24, 2017, had alleged that Wishworth was offering financial investment plans with assured returns.
Pursuant to the receipt of the complaint, Sebi conducted an examination in the matter and thereafter issued a show cause notice dated January 20, 2022 to the noticees.
The regulator found that the noticees -- Wishworth and their proprietors -- were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to their clients for consideration and thus acting as investment adviser.
They were involved in such investment advisory activities without obtaining a certificate of registration from the regulator, which is in violation of the provisions of Investment Adviser (IA) rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its order.
Through such services, they had received a total amount of over Rs 10 crore from July 2017 to February 2020 through unregistered investment advisory services, it added.
Accordingly, Sebi said, the "noticees shall within a period of three months... jointly and severally, refund the money received from any complaints/investors, as fees or consideration or in any other form, in respect of their unregistered advisory activities".
Also, they have been barred from accessing the securities markets for four years or till the expiry of four years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.
In a separate order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 11 lakh on four entities for violating insider trading norms in the matter of SRS Ltd.
The order came after Sebi conducted a probe with respect to trading in the scrip of SRS Ltd during the period February 2016 to June 2017.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 21:04 IST