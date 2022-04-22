Russia bans tech honchos, including Zuckerberg, from entering country

-
ALSO READ
Meta CEO Zuckerberg, wife Chan to invest up to $3.4 bn for science advances
TMS Ep60: Vaccine crunch, internet shutdowns, RBI policy, IPO lock-in
Internet shutdowns bleeding businesses, hitting country's image
Covid-19: Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise
Zuckerberg's plan to overcome Washington's aversion to metaverse
-
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a list of US figures, including tech honchos, who are now prohibited from entering the county for an indefinite period.
According to TechCrunch, the list includes high-profile US politicians such as Vice President Kamala Harris, tech leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky, as well as journalists and others who it says are promoting a 'Russophobic' agenda.
The announcement is also an extension of Russia acting to shut down or restrict access to several Western platforms that are not complying with its regulations on information dissemination, specifically for trying to limit pro-Russian messaging.
These shutdowns have included snapping access to Facebook and Instagram, limiting access to Google News and issuing warnings about YouTube.
Meanwhile, Apple, Google, Microsoft and many other tech giants have shut down or paused operations in Russia.
The list also includes Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and George Stephanopoulos, host on the ABC television channel, among others.
According to The Moscow Times, the US and European Union have personally sanctioned some Russians including, President Vladimir Putin, his daughters and oligarchs seen as crucial to the Russian leader's power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU