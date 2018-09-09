Second round bids from three bidders for Essar Steel to be opened tomorrow

Second-round bids put in by Russia's VTB Group-backed Numetal Ltd, and will be opened tomorrow, people with direct knowledge of the development said.

The Resolution Professional, overseeing the auction of to recover over Rs 490 billion of unpaid loans, sent emails to all the three bidders to be present tomorrow for the opening of the second round of bids, they said.

This follows an NCLAT judgement last week on the eligibility of bids. It had ruled that Numetal's Rs 370 billion second-round bid for is valid, but asked rival bidder to clear Rs 70 billion dues of its previously associated firms within three days to qualify for the acquisition.

Sources said the bid of will be opened but subject to the condition that it will be accepted only if the dues mandated by the NCLAT are cleared by September 11.

A two-member bench of NCLAT headed by its Justice S J Mukhopadhaya in a 68-page order asked lenders, who are auctioning to recover over Rs 49,000 crore of unpaid loans, to consider the second round bid of Numetal and baron

ArcelorMittal's bid will be considered if it pays dues by September 11.

For ArcelorMittal India (AMI), which was the only other bidder besides Numetal in round-1, the NCLAT held that it needs to remove the "stigma of defaulter" attached to it because of its previous 29 per cent stake in and KSS Petron.

The held that the first round of bid by Russia's VTB Group-backed Numetal in February was ineligible as the firm was 25 per cent owned by Rewant Ruia, scion of Essar Steel's promoter Ruia family. But, he exited the firm before the second round of bid was submitted in March, making Numetal eligible.

NuMetal and ArcelorMittal had in February submitted separate bids to takeover Essar Steel. The (CoC), however, disqualified both bids saying their promoters were tied to companies, which were and so ineligible under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The second round of bids was called where joined NuMetal to put in a bid of Rs 370 billion, while Ltd entered the fray as a third bidder. AMI too put in a bid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)