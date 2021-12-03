Setback for PepsiCo as India revokes patent for Lay's potatoes

-
ALSO READ
PepsiCo India's cola and potato chips biz post double-digit growth in Q1
PepsiCo commissions largest greenfield plant in India, UP CM unveils it
PepsiCo commissions India's largest greenfield plant worth Rs 814 cr
PepsiCo logs double-digit volume growth in Q3 in India
Commerce and Industry minister Goyal reiterates call for IPR waiver at WTO
-
India has revoked a patent for a potato variety grown exclusively for PepsiCo Inc's popular Lay's potato chips, according to an order issued on Friday by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority. In 2019, PepsiCo sued some Indian farmers based in the western state of Gujarat for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, which has a lower moisture content required to make snacks such as potato chips.
Withdrawing the lawsuits the same year, the New York-based company said it wanted to settle the issue amicably.
Later, Kavitha Kuruganti, a farmers' rights activist, petitioned the PPVFR Authority for revocation of intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety, saying that India's rules do not allow a patent on seed varieties. The PPVFR Authority agreed with Kuruganti's contention that Pepsi cannot claim a patent over a seed variety.
"The certificate of registration...is hereby revoked with immediate effect," K. V. Prabhu, chairman of the PPVFR Authority said in the order, seen by Reuters.
A PepsiCo India spokesman said: "We are aware of the order passed by the PPVFR Authority and are in the process of reviewing the same."
PepsiCo has maintained that it developed the FC5 variety of potato, and registered the trait in 2016.
The company, which set up its first potato chips plant in India in 1989, supplies the FC5 seed variety to a group of farmers who in turn sell their produce to the company at a fixed price. Lauding the PPVFR Authority's ruling, potato farmers from Gujarat called it a victory for growers.
"The order is a big victory for farmers of India, and reaffirms their right to cultivate any crops," said Bipin Patel, who was one of the Gujarat-based farmers sued by Pepsi in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU