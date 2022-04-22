SFC Energy, FC TecNrgy to make hydrogen and methanol fuel cells in India

-
ALSO READ
India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
What is green hydrogen? Can India make it affordable?
South Korea to supply 27.9 million tons of clean hydrogen by 2050
India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
-
German firm SFC Energy and FC TecNrgy have inked a pact to enter into manufacturing of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells in India.
The venture plans to set up a manufacturing unit, Research & Development and a repair centre in Gurugram, Haryana, a statement said.
Further, they have also announced the launch of EFOY Hydrogen Fuel Cell in India which is expected to play a significant role in meeting the country's National Hydrogen targets which include plans to produce up to 5 million tonne of green hydrogen by 2030.
The EFOY Hydrogen is a modular and emission free hydrogen fuel cell solution that meets the highest demands of professional users as in ideal replacement for diesel generators that can be used by a range of industrial applications.
Compared to a conventional diesel generator, a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell energy solution saves up to 45.6 tonne of CO2 based on an assumed annual demand of 43,800 kilowatt hours (kWh).
"We want to expand our presence in India and contribute our deep expertise in hydrogen and related fuel cell technologies which should aid the ambitious Indian climate protection targets," said Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.
The product portfolio will be available in a power range from currently 50 kW to perspectively 500 kW.
"It re-affirms the faith of top global industry players in the massive potential that India offers through setting up of a manufacturing base in India," said Colonel Karandeep Singh (Retd), Founder Director of FC TecNrgy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU