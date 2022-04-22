Agrochemicals firm Rallis India's stock tumbles over 10% after Q4 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Rallis India dips 6% on disappointing Q3 results as PAT falls 13% YoY
This agrochemicals stock has zoomed 58% in four trading days in weak market
Agrochemicals firm Dharmaj Crop Guard files IPO papers
Philips sees Q4 earning dipping 40% due to part shortage, ventilator recall
Monsoon 2021 expected to rescue India's agriculture in FY22
-
Shares of agrochemicals firm Rallis India on Friday tumbled over 10 per cent after it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for the March quarter of 2021-22.
The stock tanked 9.69 per cent to settle at Rs 253.85 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 10.28 per cent to Rs 252.20.
At the NSE, it plummeted 10.12 per cent to settle at Rs 252.95.
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for March quarter due to multiple challenges, including in seeds business.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 8 crore during January-March 2020-21, Rallis India said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated revenue during the quarter under review grew 7.85 per cent to Rs 508 crore. In the year-ago period, it was Rs 471 crore.
"The company delivered a resilient performance in the wake of multiple headwinds during the year. Our domestic crop care business grew at 14 per cent and exports by 6.2 per cent during the year. Our seeds business faced challenges and revenue declined by 13 per cent," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU