Shapoorji Pallonji Group gears up for Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, for the first time in 150 years, will launch an initial public offering (IPO) for one of its 13 private businesses — Sterling & Wilson Solar — a global company that engineers and builds solar-powered projects.

The $7-billion conglomerate, best-known for real estate and infrastructure, is also the largest single private shareholder in the Tata Group. Sterling & Wilson Solar, a solar power EPC (engineering procurement construction) company, which recently received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its ...