Shareholders reject Rakesh Gangwal's special resolution at IndiGo's EGM

The special resolution proposed by IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal was defeated in the company’s action-packed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday. The resolution has not been passed as only 48.56 per cent of the votes cast were in its favour, while 51.44 per cent were against, according to an exchange filing.

The resolution required support from at least 75 per cent shareholders. But with Rahul Bhatia’s Interglobe Enterpise voting against it, the resolution failed. The Bhatia family and Inter-Globe Enterprises (IGE) together own 38.23 per cent, while ...