Shares of JSW Steel gain 5% after completion of Bhushan Power deal

-
ALSO READ
Bhushan Power lenders accept JSW Steel plan, look to close deal by March 31
JSW Steel sweetens offer by Rs 400 cr to close Bhushan Power deal
JSW to raise $1 bn from overseas, domestic markets to retire debt
JSW Steel to raise $1 bn via dollar bonds for Bhushan acquisition, capex
JSW Steel crude steel production at 1.3 mn tn in Feb, down 1% from last yr
-
Shares of JSW Steel on Tuesday gained 5 per cent after the company said it has paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd towards the implementation of resolution plan for acquiring the firm.
The stock jumped 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 467.55 on BSE. During the day, it gained 5.62 per cent to Rs 470.
On NSE, it rose by 4.99 per cent to settle at Rs 467.45.
With the move, JSW Steel has closed the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL).
"Pursuant to the implementation of resolution plan, the inter-alia included payment of Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of BPSL and merger of SPV with BPSL, PSL (Piombino Steel Ltd) holds 100 per cent equity shares in BPSL," JSW Steel had said in a BSE filing on Friday.
Markets were closed on Monday for Holi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU