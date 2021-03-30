Shares of JSW Steel gain 5% after completion of Bhushan Power deal

Shares of Steel on Tuesday gained 5 per cent after the company said it has paid Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of Ltd towards the implementation of resolution plan for acquiring the firm.

The stock jumped 5.08 per cent to close at Rs 467.55 on BSE. During the day, it gained 5.62 per cent to Rs 470.

On NSE, it rose by 4.99 per cent to settle at Rs 467.45.

With the move, Steel has closed the acquisition of Ltd (BPSL).

"Pursuant to the implementation of resolution plan, the inter-alia included payment of Rs 19,350 crore to the financial creditors of BPSL and merger of SPV with BPSL, PSL (Piombino Steel Ltd) holds 100 per cent equity shares in BPSL," Steel had said in a BSE filing on Friday.

Markets were closed on Monday for Holi.

