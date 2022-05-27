Shipping Corporation of India profit jumps 77% to Rs 152 crore in Q4

(SCI) on Friday reported a 77.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 152.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 85.76 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,364.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 900.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,223.76 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 838.57 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 865.22 crore, which was higher from Rs 696. 09 crore recorded in FY21.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

