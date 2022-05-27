Shipping Corporation of India profit jumps 77% to Rs 152 crore in Q4

JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on Friday reported a 77.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 152.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state-owned company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 85.76 crore for the corresponding quarter in 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,364.62 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 900.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,223.76 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 838.57 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 865.22 crore, which was higher from Rs 696. 09 crore recorded in FY21.

As the country's premier shipping line SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business, servicing both national and international trades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, May 27 2022. 21:01 IST

