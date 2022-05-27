JPVL posts Rs 2.27 crore Q4 loss versus Rs 215 crore profit a year ago

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
-
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday said it has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March, dragged by higher expenses.
The company had clocked a profit of Rs 215.32 crore in the same period of FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenue, however, increased to Rs 1,531.90 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,063.13 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's expenses jumped to Rs 1,393.03 crore, from Rs 938.23 crore earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU