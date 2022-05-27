JPVL posts Rs 2.27 crore Q4 loss versus Rs 215 crore profit a year ago

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Friday said it has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March, dragged by higher expenses.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 215.32 crore in the same period of FY21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue, however, increased to Rs 1,531.90 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,063.13 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses jumped to Rs 1,393.03 crore, from Rs 938.23 crore earlier.

