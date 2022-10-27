Shiprocket enables 1st inter-city logistics for small merchants on ONDC

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Logistics solution provider Shiprocket on Thursday said it has gone live on ONDC, enabling first ever inter-city logistics on the government-backed e-commerce network.

The first successful transaction was fulfilled on October 22.

"Our mission is to reach every independent retailer in the country and enable them with state of the art technology that can help them better manage their delivery and customer experience and be able to compete on even keel with the larger platforms that are out there," said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, Shiprocket.

Shiprocket serves over 1,00,000 sellers in the country.

The company said it will enable sellers on ONDC to select a trusted delivery partner to pick up their products from 24,000 pincodes, with both cash-on-delivery as well prepaid shipping facilities available to the customers.

Small and medium logistics providers, operating in towns and cities, can now offer their services through Shiprocket on the ONDC network.

"ONDC's mission is to enable an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem for all of India where a business in a small village in a remote corner of India can have the confidence and the opportunity to sell their products to customers anywhere in the country," said T Koshy, CEO, ONDC.

ONDC and Shiprocket are also working to enable warehousing-as-a-service on ONDC.

This will allow small and medium businesses to provide same-day shipping services to their customers.

ONDC, a Ministry of Commerce initiative, will enable sellers to tap this massive market by offering an equitable and secure platform that integrates multiple sellers, buyers and logistics players.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:07 IST

