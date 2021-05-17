Sidbi invites applications to hire specialists in IT on contractual basis

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will hire specialists on contractual basis, including a chief officer (CTO), to drive customer service amidst the increasing role of

SIDBI, which caters to the funding needs of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said it aims to facilitate and strengthen credit flow to the MSMEs and address both financial and developmental gaps in the MSME eco-system.

People, process and technology are the key drivers for delivering customer service, said in an advertisement on Monday.

It has invited applications from eligible candidates for one post of CTO, one post for chief technical adviser (CTA) and three posts for DevOps Lead.

All the three posts will be contractual on a full-time basis.

The candidate should not be more than 50 years old as on May 17, 2021, it said, adding the remuneration will be around Rs 45-50 lakh, based on experience and profile of the applicant.

Likewise, the candidate for CTA should not be more than 50 years and will be offered the same remuneration as the CTO, according to the advertisement.

The candidates for the DevOps Lead post should not be more than 35 years of age as on May 17, 2021 and will be offered remuneration up to Rs 30-35 lakh per annum.

The term of the contract of all the posts will be initially for a period of three years that can be extended for a further period of up to two years, said the bank.

Selection will happen through shortlisting and personal interview to be held at Mumbai on a suitable date to be informed in due course, it said.

The eligible candidates can apply online on or before May 31, 2021. The selected candidates called for the interview will be paid to and fro economy class airfare, it added.

