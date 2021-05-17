Tauktae: Bombay High barge de-anchors, but all 261 onboard safe, says ONGC

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
ONGC's share in India's oil, gas production rises to 70% from 53%
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
Covid shaves off a 5th of ONGC capex in FY21; downstream firms exceed target
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
-
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.
However, all the 261 people on board barge P305 are accounted for at 1300 hrs and barge has also been "steadied", an official spokesperson told PTI.
"Ahead of the cyclone, the barge was anchored at a safe distance but with the impact of the cyclone, it got de-anchored and drifted. However, it has been steadied again and is brought under control," the spokesperson said.
As the cyclone is still active and yet to make a landfall, the situation is being constantly monitored.
The spokesperson also said that the Navy has pressed the warship INS Kochi and other assets into service to meet any eventuality.
Bombay High off the Mumbai cost is the largest oil and gas assets of ONGC.
ONGC carries on offshore drilling from platforms in the Arabian Sea. As per a recent media report, the company produces 50,000 barrels of crude per day from the Heera platform. Typically, staff are taken for offshore drilling operations by air.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU