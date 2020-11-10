Siemens Energy exits coal; India entity not to see much impact in business

-
ALSO READ
Energy companies go green, change tack from coal to renewables
Coal Ministry's go-ahead for 100% supply to thermal power units by CIL
Coal washing not mandatory for supply to thermal plants: Environment min
Solar to eclipse thermal power by 2030 in India's overall energy mix
17 independent power producers to forgo imported coal for domestic supply
-
Germany’s Siemens Energy said on Tuesday it would not take up new projects supporting coal-fired power stations in India, following USA's General Electric in announcing a no-coal strategy globally.
Siemens Energy builds steam turbines for power plants, but that business is not big for it in India. Siemens Energy, which is part of Siemens Ltd, said it would discontinue support for development of new coal- fired power plants.
The company would continue to offer bridging technologies like gas-fired plants and components for efficient combined heat and power (CHP), waste heat and biomass co-firing projects as also continue its CO2-reducing service and solutions business, it said in a statement issued post the global announcement.
“The decision does not have a material impact on the revenues or profit of gas and power (now energy) business within Siemens Limited as the company currently does not have the competencies to provide utility equipment for new coal-fired power plants,” said the statement. Siemens Ltd's revenue for the year ended September 2019 was Rs 13,684 crore and profit after tax for the period was Rs 1,088 crore. The revenue of gas and power, which is part of Siemens Energy, was Rs 5,174 crore, while profit from operations was Rs 695 crore.
Siemens Energy owns 67 per cent of wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, giving it a foothold in sustainable power. Siemens Ltd is also on its own in solar, hydrogen, hydropower, biomass and wind energy solutions.
Selling turbines to coal-fired power plants globally accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company’s sales or around 820 million euros ($970 million) based on 2020 figures. Siemens Energy would still meet existing commitments, including placed bids, and honour service contracts for combined heat and power stations.
The group had in September spun off Siemens Energy from the parent globally though it continued to be part of India entity. The global parent said it would now review the impact of its decision on employees and sites. “With this step, Siemens Energy continues its transformation towards a more sustainable and growth-oriented portfolio,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU