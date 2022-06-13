Simplilearn to add 800 staff this year in India, international markets

-
Edtech player Simplilearn on Monday said it is planning to expand its workforce by 800 this year to strengthen its teams in India and international markets.
The hiring is a part of the company's plans to strengthen its teams in India and overseas markets to address the burgeoning demand for reskilling and upskilling, Simplilearn said in a statement.
Following the Blackstone investment in July 2021, Simplilearn has strategically deployed funds in two key areas -- workforce and marketing.
The bulk of the hiring has been in the product, technology and marketing teams, it said.
"Continuing on our chosen path of mindful growth, we have invested a significant share of our revenue in building and sustaining our team strength. The ongoing hiring is a part of our company's expansion plan in India and abroad, as we look to substantially invest in our workforce by the end of 2022," Simplilearn founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said.
