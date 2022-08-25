Singtel to sell 3.3% stake in Bharti Airtel to Bharti Telecom for $1.6 bn

(Reuters) -Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday it would sell a 3.3% stake in India's Ltd to Ltd for an aggregate consideration of about S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion).

Singtel, southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, said its units Pastel Ltd and Viridian Ltd would together sell 198 million shares they hold in India's second-biggest telecom operator.

The stake sale comes at a time when trims down its portfolio to sharpen focus on core businesses.

said last month it would sell its loss-making digital marketing arm Amobee for $239 million, monetised a 1.6% stake in Airtel Africa for about S$150 million in March, and sold a 70% stake in its Australian tower network for A$1.9 billion last year.

After the stake sale, Singtel's effective holding in will fall to 29.7%, it added.

Proceeds from the sale may be used to reduce the group's debt and fund 5G capital expenditures and growth initiatives.

($1 = 1.3934 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Subhranshu Sahu)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)