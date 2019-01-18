Skechers SportKnit Modern Jogger looks chic with a cuffed pair of denims

Sports shoes don’t go with denims. Everybody knows that — even the ones who have been trying to spin the fashion faux pas into a revivalist trend.

Sneakers have come a long mile to meet the aching feet halfway, but the fashion tour de force, more often than not, is a technical snafu. There has been, thus, an urgent need to dress those comfortable soles into a pair that answers the cry of a sharp dresser’s dragging feet. Skechers, the brand that has some of the most comfortable running shoes in its GoRun line, has forged flexible outsoles into dress designs in its ...