Skoda Auto India registers 7% rise in retail sales at 1,328 units in Sept

koda Auto India on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in retail sales at 1,328 units in September.
The company had sold 1,238 units in September 2019.
On a month-on-month basis, the company said its sales in September was higher by 28 per cent from 1,040 units in August 2020, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.
Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said the company's mid-sized sedan witnessed good traction in September managing "to grab 11 per cent share in the segment."
"koda Auto India hopes that the festive cheer will help in carrying forward the momentum in sales and expects even better growth in the month of October," Hollis added.
