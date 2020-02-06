Slowdown blues: In a slow-moving FMCG market, product prices are inching up

A slow-moving consumer goods market will have to contend with price hikes in the next few months as input cost pressures steadily increase.

The first to see price hikes will be soaps, say executives at Godrej Consumer (GCPL) and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), two of the country’s top soap makers. Sunil Kataria, GCPL’s chief executive officer for India and SAARC regions, said on Thursday the firm had taken a 5 per cent price hike in soaps recently and will look at more in the coming months. “Inflationary pressures have been high within soaps,” he said. “One ...