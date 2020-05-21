Small and local brands grow big in FMCG market amid coronavirus lockdown

A search for a bottle of ketchup lands up at the foot of a little-known brand called Nilon’s at the neighbourhood store. In honey, a new name called APIS beckons for attention at supermarkets.

And, within hand sanitizers, there are a number of options these days, beyond the club of popular trademarks. Groceries, supermarkets and online platforms are replete with examples of small and private brands, whose offtake has grown during the lockdown. Research agency Nielsen has confirmed the trend, saying that the number of small brands has increased sharply during the lockdown, ...