SMEs' mop up from public share sales jumps 4x to Rs 965 cr in FY22

Collections from public share sales of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) saw a resurgence in the financial year 2022 after seeing a lull in the previous two financial years in the aftermath of the pandemic. SMEs have mopped up Rs 965 crore from 70 offerings in FY22, nearly four times the amount garnered in FY21 from 28 offerings.

This is still far lower than the record Rs 2,213 crore mopped up in FY18 and Rs 1,620 crore collected in FY19. According to experts, the number of issuances dropped in FY21 as investors preferred larger companies that were deemed to be more resilient ...