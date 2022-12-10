JUST IN
Snake found in AI Express plane's cargo hold; DGCA to probe incident

A snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed at the Dubai airport on Saturday and aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to a senior official.

air india express | Dubai | DGCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told PTI.

An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 20:51 IST

