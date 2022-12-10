Snake found in AI Express plane's cargo hold; DGCA to probe incident

A snake was found in the cargo hold of an plane after it landed at the airport on Saturday and aviation regulator is probing the incident, according to a senior official.

The B737-800 aircraft came from Calicut, Kerala and the passengers were safely deplaned.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told PTI.

An spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)